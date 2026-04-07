Cavaliers' Thomas Bryant: Ruled out with calf strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bryant (calf) is out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
A left calf strain is keeping Bryant out for a second straight contest. If Jaylon Tyson (toe) and Dean Wade (ankle) both remain sidelined, Larry Nance would likely serve as the No. 2 center behind Jarrett Allen on Wednesday.
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