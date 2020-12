Maker will start Wednesday's preseason game against the Knicks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The 23-year-old is competing for a spot on Cleveland's roster in training camp, and he'll join the starting five Wednesday with Kevin Love (calf), Cedi Osman (ankle), Larry Nance (jaw) and JaVale McGee (undisclosed) all sidelined. Maker averaged 4.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 12.9 minutes for the Pistons during the 2019-20 season.