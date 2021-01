Maker played 10 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 100-90 loss to the Bucks, providing two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds.

With the Cavaliers down seven players Saturday, Maker was thrust into the rotation out of necessity. He still struggled to find meaningful minutes during his former team, and he wasn't particularly productive in his time on the court. Through seven appearances this season, Maker is averaging 3.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 9.6 minutes.