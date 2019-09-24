Luwawu-Cabarrot has agreed to a training camp contract with the Cavaliers, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

Luwawu-Cabarrot has struggled to find an every-night role across his first three seasons in the NBA, but hasn't seen fewer than 13.4 minutes per game. Last season, he spent time between Chicago and Oklahoma City, averaging 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists when seeing at least 24 minutes. If he secures a final roster spot with Cleveland, he may see a similar role to what he's used to.