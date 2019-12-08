Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: 12 points, four dimes in 22 minutes
Thompson posted 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 FT), four assists and three rebounds in a blowout loss to the 76ers on Saturday.
Putting up career-highs in every counting stat, Thompson is in the midst of the best year of his career. He also looked like the best player on the court for the Cavaliers in this game, scoring the second-most points on the team. Rumors recently surfaced of the Cavs testing the trade market for Kevin Love, with at least three teams showing interest. Thompson is currently playing 31.0 minutes per game with a 19.5 usage rate, so his role likely won't change much if a trade comes to fruition. However, the 28-year old's career year combined with his expiring contract makes him an appealing target as well.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Available vs. Orlando•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Probable with illness•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-double against Magic•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Strong performance in victory•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Off injury report•
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...