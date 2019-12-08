Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: 12 points, four dimes in 22 minutes

Thompson posted 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 FT), four assists and three rebounds in a blowout loss to the 76ers on Saturday.

Putting up career-highs in every counting stat, Thompson is in the midst of the best year of his career. He also looked like the best player on the court for the Cavaliers in this game, scoring the second-most points on the team. Rumors recently surfaced of the Cavs testing the trade market for Kevin Love, with at least three teams showing interest. Thompson is currently playing 31.0 minutes per game with a 19.5 usage rate, so his role likely won't change much if a trade comes to fruition. However, the 28-year old's career year combined with his expiring contract makes him an appealing target as well.