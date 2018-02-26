Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Active on boards in Sunday's loss

Thompson delivered six points (3-7 FG), 13 rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes in Sunday's 110-94 loss to the Spurs.

The veteran center drew even with LeBron James for the team lead in rebounds, but he was unable to provide much on the offensive end. It was Thompson's first double-digit tally on the glass since Feb. 9, and only his fourth game during the month with more than five boards. The 26-year-old did have a three-game streak with double-digit point totals earlier in February, so he retains some decent offensive upside alongside his more consistent rebounding performances.