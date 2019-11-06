Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Another double-double in loss

Thompson totaled 19 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 119-113 loss to the Celtics.

Thompson has now churned out six double-doubles in seven appearances this season. Furthermore, this is the third game in a row in which he has handed out four dimes. Thompson is helping the Cavaliers stay relatively competitive here in the opening weeks of 2019-20, and he's currently maintaining career-high per-game averages across almost every category.