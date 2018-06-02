Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Available for Game 2

Thompson will be available for Game 2 against the Warriors after the NBA opted to fine him instead of implementing a suspension for an altercation that resulted in an ejection at the end of Thursday's Game 1 defeat, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Thompson provided just 2 points (1-4 FG), five boards and a block across 20 minutes in Thursday's loss, but will look to rebound in Sunday's rematch. Barring any lineup adjustments, the big man will presumably draw another start at center in the contest.