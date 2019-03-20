Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Available, on minutes limit
Thompson (foot) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Bucks and he will be on a minutes restriction, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
The Cavaliers were understandably patient with Thompson and his sprained left foot. He will be making his first appearance since Jan. 16. Ultimately, coach Larry Drew will ease him back into things, and it's likely he comes off the bench Wednesday.
