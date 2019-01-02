Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Available to play Wednesday

Initially listed as questionable, Thompson (foot) is available to play if needed Wednesday, Fred McLeod of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

Thompson hasn't taken the floor since Dec. 10 in Milwaukee, missing a string of 10 games while dealing with a sprained foot. While it sounds like his minutes will be limited if he does see the floor Wednesday, it's nonetheless a positive indication, as he'll likely be back at close to full strength for Week 13 of the fantasy season.