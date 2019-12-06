Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Available vs. Orlando
Thompson (illness) has been cleared to play Friday against the Magic.
The Cavs have yet to reveal their starting lineup, but the expectation is that Thompson will draw the start Friday night. They'll need all they can get out of Thompson with Kevin Love (illness) sidelined.
