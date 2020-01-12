Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Back-to-back double-doubles

Thompson had 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 111-103 win at Denver.

Thompson has posted double-doubles in each of his last two games, and he extended his streak of double-digit rebounds to seven contests. The Canadian big man is averaging 13.7 points and 13.3 boards during that seven-game stretch, and he will aim to extend his strong run of play Monday at the Lakers.