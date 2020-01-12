Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Back-to-back double-doubles
Thompson had 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 111-103 win at Denver.
Thompson has posted double-doubles in each of his last two games, and he extended his streak of double-digit rebounds to seven contests. The Canadian big man is averaging 13.7 points and 13.3 boards during that seven-game stretch, and he will aim to extend his strong run of play Monday at the Lakers.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Scores career-high 35 points•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Starting Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Expects to play vs. Detroit•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Could return Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Listed out Sunday•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.