Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Battling illness
Thompson is questionable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves due to an illness.
Thompson had three points, 14 rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Thunder, but he may not be able to play in the second half of the back-to-back set. The 28-year-old could end up being a game-time decision.
