Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Big double-double off bench

Thompson scored a team-high 27 points (11-16 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 26 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 127-105 win over the Hawks.

Facing an underpowered Atlanta frontcourt, Thompson was one of three Cleveland bigs to record a double-double on the night, as Andre Drummond and Larry Nance also joined in the fun. Thompson would likely need an injury to Drummond to regain his spot in the starting lineup, and he'll be a risky fantasy option in his new second unit role.