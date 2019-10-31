Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Blocks five shots in victory

Thompson ended with 23 points (11-19 FG, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, five blocks, and two assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 victory over the Bulls.

Thompson is showing no signs of slowing down, putting up another double-double including five blocked shots. These numbers are becoming standard for the veteran, however, the blocks are not something we typically see on a nightly basis. You could try and sell-high on him ut the market may be a little dry, although sitting on him and enjoying the ride could be fun.