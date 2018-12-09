Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Bounces back against Wizards

Thompson scored 23 points (11-18 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding 19 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 42 minutes during Saturday's 116-101 win over the Wizards.

After being held to only four points and six boards Friday by the Kings, Thompson roared back with a vengeance against a Wizards squad badly missing Dwight Howard (lower body). The 27-year-old center now has 15 double-doubles through 25 games, putting Thompson on pace to easily shatter his previous career high of 36, set back in 2013-14.