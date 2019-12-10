Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Collects 17 points, 11 boards
Thompson totaled 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-7 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 110-88 loss to the Celtics.
Thompson was downright awful from the free-throw line, though he was efficient from the field. He committed five turnovers but logged his 13th double-double through 22 appearances, and Thompson will look to provide a more well-rounded effort in Wednesday's matchup versus the Rockets.
