Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Coming off bench Friday
Thompson will come off the bench for Friday's contest against the Pelicans, John Michael of the Cavaliers Radio Network reports.
The team has opted to start Kevin Love (concussion) and Larry Nance in the frontcourt, sending Thompson to the bench. Coming off the pine this year, Thompson has averaged 5.6 points and 6.4 rebounds across 18.4 minutes.
