Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Confirmed starter for Game 2

Thompson has been confirmed a starter at center in Game 2 against the Celtics on Tuesday, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

After the Cavaliers were dominated in Game 1 with a smaller lineup, coach Ty Lue will shift to a bigger one that features LeBron James, Kevin Love and Thompson in the frontcourt together. Despite coming off the bench in the series opener, Thompson put up eight points, 11 rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes. He could see a handful more minutes working with the starters, though either way, his contributions will mainly come on the boards. In the corresponding move, Kyle Korver heads to the bench.