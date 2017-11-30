Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Could return next week
Thompson (calf) is eyeing a return at some point next week, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Thompson suffered the injury on Nov. 1 and was originally expected to miss a month, so this latest update falls in line with that timetable. The Cavaliers take on the Bulls next Monday and the Kings on Wednesday, with both of those contests marking opportunities for Thompson to return to the court. Look for the Cavaliers to ramp up Thompson's practice reps over the next week and depending on how the calf feels following the increase in activity, that should be the determining factor for when Thompson ultimately plays. The Cavaliers have been fairly successful with Kevin Love as the team's starting center, so it's unclear if Thompson will immediately jump back into the top unit.
