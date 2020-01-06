Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Could return Tuesday
Thompson (illness) is questionable Tuesday against Detroit.
Thompson is in danger of missing his second straight matchup due to illness. John Henson figures to draw another start if Thompson can't go.
