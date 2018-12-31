Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Could return Wednesday
Coach Larry Drew said Thompson (foot) may be able to play Wednesday against the Heat, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
Thompson put in a limited practice Monday and could be cleared to rejoin the starting five as soon as Wednesday if he checks out OK on Tuesday. The big man has missed the last 10 games with a sprained left foot.
