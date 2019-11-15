Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Delivers a dud in Thursday's defeat
Thompson had two points (1-3 FG), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 23 minutes during Thursday's 108-97 loss to the Heat.
Thompson finished with more turnovers (four) than anything else while totaling season lows in scoring and rebounding. He has been fairly steady for the most part, logging eight double-doubles through 11 appearances this season, and Thompson will look to bounce back during Sunday's matchup versus a 76ers team that he just recorded 17 points and 12 boards against on Tuesday.
