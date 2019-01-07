Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Doesn't practice Monday

Thompson didn't practice Monday due to a sprained foot but should be able to play against the Pacers on Tuesday, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Thompson has played in the last three contests but it appears as though his foot injury, which made his miss 10 straight games, is still lingering. Coach Larry Drew hinted though that Thompson should still be able to play Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories