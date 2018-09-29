Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Doesn't practice Saturday
Thompson did not practice Saturday due to left knee soreness, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
It's not immediately clear how serious the injury is, though it's likely minor, as it's being labeled simply as soreness. Still, he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's preseason opener against Boston.
