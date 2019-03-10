Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Doesn't practice Sunday

Thompson (foot) was held out of practice Sunday, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Thompson, who has been inactive since Jan. 18 when he suffered the left foot injury, still appears to be at least a game away from returning to action, as he is still experiencing left foot soreness. If that is ultimately the case, Thompson will be held out for a 22nd straight contest Monday against Toronto.

