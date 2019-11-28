Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-double against Magic

Thompson scored 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding a season-high 15 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 loss to the Magic.

The veteran big took advantage of Orlando being without both Nik Vucevic and Aaron Gordon due to ankle injuries, but Thompson's strong performance on the glass didn't get Cleveland into the win column. The double-double was his ninth of the year, but only his second in his last seven games.