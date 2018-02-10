Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-double in Friday's win

Thompson scored 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and two blocks in 31 minutes during Friday's 123-107 win over the Hawks.

The Cavs got surprising offense from a few players Friday, but Thompson was not one of them despite a roster depleted due to a flurry of trade-deadline activity. The double-double was just his third of the season, and while Kevin Love's hand injury does create opportunities on offense in the team's frontcourt, Larry Nance may be better equipped to take them than Thompson.