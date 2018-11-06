Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-double in loss to Magic
Thompson scored 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-3 FT) while adding 16 rebounds, four assists and a block in 34 minutes during Monday's 102-100 loss to the Magic.
The points and boards were both season highs for Thompson as he collected his third double-double in 10 games. His role has grown on a Cleveland roster that's now without Kevin Love (toe) as well as LeBron James, but Thompson is still only averaging 12.0 points and 11.0 rebounds over the last four games. numbers which might represent the 27-year-old's ceiling.
