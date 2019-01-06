Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-double in loss to Pelicans
Thompson scored 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 26 minutes during Saturday's 133-98 loss to the Pelicans.
It's his 16th double-double of the season, and first in three games since returning to the court from a foot injury that cost him most of December. Thompson rarely posts big numbers for the talent-strapped Cavs, but he's been a steady veteran presence on a young, rebuilding roster.
