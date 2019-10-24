Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-double in season opener

Thompson turned in 16 points (8-11 FG), 11 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 94-85 loss to the Magic.

Thompson saw the second-most minutes on the team behind his front court mate Kevin Love, who also dropped a double-double. Thompson may be pushed for playing time by Larry Nance, but Nance is also capable of playing power forward, so there will likely be enough minutes to go around for all three of them.