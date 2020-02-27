Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-double in starting role
Thompson amassed 14 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 13 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 108-94 win over the 76ers.
Thompson drew the start in place of Andre Drummond (calf) and has managed to stay relevant despite the midseason trade. It's unclear whether Drummond will remain sidelined for Friday's matchup versus the Pelicans, but if so Thompson should be expected to start at center once again.
