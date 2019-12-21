Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-double in win
Thompson scored 10 points (5-14 FG) while adding 15 rebounds, three assists and a block in 32 minutes during Friday's 114-107 win over the Grizzlies.
The double-double was his 15th of the year, but only his third in the last nine games. Thompson remains streaky, but he's still averaging 11.6 points, 9.4 boards, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks in December.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Logs 37 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Collects 17 points, 11 boards•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Posts 12 points, four dimes•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Available vs. Orlando•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Probable with illness•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...