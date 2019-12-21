Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-double in win

Thompson scored 10 points (5-14 FG) while adding 15 rebounds, three assists and a block in 32 minutes during Friday's 114-107 win over the Grizzlies.

The double-double was his 15th of the year, but only his third in the last nine games. Thompson remains streaky, but he's still averaging 11.6 points, 9.4 boards, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks in December.