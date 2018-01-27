Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-doubles Friday
Thompson posted 10 points (5-7 FG), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes in Friday's 115-108 victory over the Pacers.
Thompson cracked the starting lineup with the Cavs searching for answers and made the most of it, cashing in on his opportunities and playing solid defense down low. The 31 minutes he played on Friday marks a season-high and while it remains to be seen, Thompson could have a prolonged stay in the starting five after a win over a solid opponent.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Starting at center Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Will play limited minutes Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Out for rest Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Will play in limited fashion•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...