Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-doubles Friday

Thompson posted 10 points (5-7 FG), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes in Friday's 115-108 victory over the Pacers.

Thompson cracked the starting lineup with the Cavs searching for answers and made the most of it, cashing in on his opportunities and playing solid defense down low. The 31 minutes he played on Friday marks a season-high and while it remains to be seen, Thompson could have a prolonged stay in the starting five after a win over a solid opponent.