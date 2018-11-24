Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-doubles Friday

Thompson posted 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in Friday's 121-112 win over the 76ers.

Make it two consecutive games in which Thompson has logged a double-double, with Friday night's effort being much more efficient than the previous outing. His lack of blocks for a center is disheartening, but he still provides enough points and rebounds to be a physical, viable center in the League.