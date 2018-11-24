Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-doubles Friday
Thompson posted 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in Friday's 121-112 win over the 76ers.
Make it two consecutive games in which Thompson has logged a double-double, with Friday night's effort being much more efficient than the previous outing. His lack of blocks for a center is disheartening, but he still provides enough points and rebounds to be a physical, viable center in the League.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Matches career highs in boards and assists•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Leads team with 22 points Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Puts together another double-double Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-double in loss to Magic•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Scores 10 points Thursday•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...