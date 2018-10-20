Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-doubles in Friday's loss
Thompson totaled 14 points (7-9 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists, and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 131-123 loss to the Timberwolves.
Thompson played well Friday, finishing with a double-double while shooting an efficient 7-of-9 from the field. Larry Nance (ankle) is yet to take the floor this season but could potentially miss just another couple of games. Until that happens, Thompson could be a sneaky addition as long as you need rebounds and high field-goal percentage. Just be aware that once Nance does return, Thompson's value could basically evaporate.
