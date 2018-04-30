Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-doubles in Game 7 start

Thompson generated 15 points (5-6 FG, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 35 minutes during Cleveland's 105-101 win over the Pacers in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Thompson parlayed his starting opportunity into his best performance of the series by far. The 27-year-old had only played a combined 23 minutes prior to Sunday's contest, which included three games in which he'd failed to see action. Thompson had key rebounds on both ends of the floor throughout Game 7 and helped the Cavs extend their lead when LeBron James had to spend time in the locker room and on the bench with reported cramping in the second half. It remains to be seen if head coach Tyronn Lue will opt to stick with Thompson as his starting center when Cleveland kicks off their second-round series against the Raptors on Tuesday.