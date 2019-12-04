Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-doubles in loss

Thompson posted 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds and one block in Tuesday's 127-94 loss to the Pistons.

Thompson is having the best season of his career, averaging 13.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, both of which are career-highs. The 28-year-old notched his 13th game with double-digit rebounds and 12th double-double in 19 games this season. Due to his rebounding ability, Thompson has a high value in leagues that reward rebounding.