Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-doubles in preseason win

Thompson ended with 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 120-89 preseason victory over San Lorenzo.

Thompson played a surprising 26 minutes Monday, finishing with a 14-and-10 double-double. It would appear as though he is going to begin the season as the starting center, relegating Larry Nance Jr. to the bench. Thompson is a shallow double-double threat on most nights but typically does very little else. Unless you need rebounds late, he is not worth considering until your very last pick at most.