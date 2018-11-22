Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss
Thompson totaled 14 points (7-17 FG), and 15 rebounds in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 109-105 loss to the Lakers.
Thompson produced his seventh double-double of the season Wednesday, but in true style, failed to add any other stats. The fact he was second on the team in field-goal attempts tells you just where the Cavaliers are at right now. Based on necessity alone, Thompson should remain a borderline standard league player due to his very limited skillset.
