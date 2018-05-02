Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-doubles off the bench Tuesday
Thompson finished with 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-4 FT), and 12 rebounds in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 113-112 victory over the Raptors.
Thompson moved back to the bench after starting in his last outing against the Pacers. Despite the move, Thompson was still able to have an impact on the game in just 26 minutes. While his double-double contained so peripheral stats, he did hit a pair of crucial free-throws down the stretch as the Cavaliers were struggling to stay with the Raptors. He will likely find himself in a similar role during Game 2 on Thursday as the Cavaliers matchup with the size of the Raptors.
