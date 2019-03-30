Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Ekes out double-double in loss
Thompson scored 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Saturday's 132-108 loss to the Clippers.
While the performance barely qualified, it was his first double-double in six games since returning to the court from a foot injury that had sidelined him since mid-January. Thompson's minutes have been slowly inching up since he got back in the lineup, but given the quality of the roster around him, his production will likely remain limited as the Cavs close out their season.
