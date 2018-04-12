Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Excused from Thursday's practice

Thompson was excused from Thursday's practice to attend the birth of his child, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Thompson isn't expected to miss any postseason action, so barring any surprises, look for him to be available in his normal bench capacity ahead of Sunday's opener against the Pacers. That said, it's still worth it to monitor his status over the coming few days just to be sure. Thompson played a career-low 20.2 minutes across 53 games this season, but should provide the Cavaliers a key body off the bench to matchup with opposing bigs throughout the playoffs.