Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Expected back Saturday
Thompson (knee) is expected to return Saturday against the Nuggets, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.
A knee bruise has kept Thompson out of action for the Cavaliers' last three games. With Andre Drummond (calf) set to miss Saturday's contest, Thompson should be in line for a significant role at center, provided his knee can handle one.
