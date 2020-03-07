Play

Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Expected back Saturday

Thompson (knee) is expected to return Saturday against the Nuggets, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.

A knee bruise has kept Thompson out of action for the Cavaliers' last three games. With Andre Drummond (calf) set to miss Saturday's contest, Thompson should be in line for a significant role at center, provided his knee can handle one.

