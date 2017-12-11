Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Expected back Tuesday, will come off bench
Thompson (calf) will come off the bench when he returns to action, which will likely be Tuesday against the Hawks, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reports.
Thompson hasn't played in more than a calendar month, but after going through full-speed scrimmages at recent practices, the big man is set to play Tuesday night. Coach Tyronn Lue confirmed that, whenever he does return, Thompson will come off the bench, despite the Cavaliers' struggles on the defensive end this season. That means Cleveland will likely go forward with Kevin Love at center, a move that better spaces the floor on offense but forfeits the rim-protection that Thompson brings.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Remains out Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Hopeful to return this week•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Could return next week•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Out for month with calf injury•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Set for further testing•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...