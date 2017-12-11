Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Expected back Tuesday, will come off bench

Thompson (calf) will come off the bench when he returns to action, which will likely be Tuesday against the Hawks, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reports.

Thompson hasn't played in more than a calendar month, but after going through full-speed scrimmages at recent practices, the big man is set to play Tuesday night. Coach Tyronn Lue confirmed that, whenever he does return, Thompson will come off the bench, despite the Cavaliers' struggles on the defensive end this season. That means Cleveland will likely go forward with Kevin Love at center, a move that better spaces the floor on offense but forfeits the rim-protection that Thompson brings.