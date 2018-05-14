Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Expected to move into starting five

Thompson is expected to move into the starting lineup for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Celtics, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

Thompson played 21 minutes off the bench in Sunday's blowout loss, finishing with eight points and 11 rebounds while going 4-of-6 from the field. He was one of the lone bright spots for Cleveland, which got off to a slow start and was never able to pull itself out of a double-digit hole. It's unclear at this point whose place Thompson would assume in the starting five, but Kyle Korver and J.R. Smith are the leading candidates to move to the bench. Smith had four points on just 2-of-9 shooting in Game 1, while the usually dialed-in Korver made only one of his five three-point attempts.