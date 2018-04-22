Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Expected to play during Game 4
Thompson, according to coach Tyronn Lue, is expected to see the floor during Sunday's Game 4 against the Pacers, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
It was implied that Thompson would likely see the floor during Game 3, though that ultimately did not end up being the case. However, with the Cavs now down 2-1, a sense of urgency seems to have crept in.
