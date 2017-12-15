Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Expected to play Saturday

Thompson (calf) is expected to play in Saturday's game against the Jazz, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Thompson was set to play in the first half of Thursday's game against the Lakers, but after experiencing soreness during pregame warmups, the big man ended up being a last-minute scratch. Thompson will likely remain on a restricted minutes load Saturday after only playing six minutes against Atlanta in his first game back.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop