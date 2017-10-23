Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Expects to play Tuesday vs. Bulls
Thompson sat out Monday's practice with a sore knee, but is expected to play in Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Thompson doesn't appear to be in danger of missing any time, though it will still be worth it to monitor his status up through pregame warmups Tuesday, especially considering the Cavaliers are heading into a back-to-back set. After opening the 2017-18 campaign coming off the bench, Thompson has seen a much smaller role than last season and is averaging just 5.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 23.3 minutes.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Set to return Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Will be held out for rest Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Plays just nine minutes Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Set to move to bench•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Starting spot in jeopardy•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Solid effort in Game 5 losing cause•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...