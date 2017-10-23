Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Expects to play Tuesday vs. Bulls

Thompson sat out Monday's practice with a sore knee, but is expected to play in Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Thompson doesn't appear to be in danger of missing any time, though it will still be worth it to monitor his status up through pregame warmups Tuesday, especially considering the Cavaliers are heading into a back-to-back set. After opening the 2017-18 campaign coming off the bench, Thompson has seen a much smaller role than last season and is averaging just 5.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 23.3 minutes.