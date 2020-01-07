Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Expects to play vs. Detroit
Thompson (illness) is on track to play Tuesday against the Pistons, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Thompson appears likely to return to the court following a one-game absence due to illness. Assuming he's officially cleared closer to tip, he should return to his starting role and take on his usual workload for the Cavs.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Could return Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Listed out Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Battling illness•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Posts another double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Double-double in win•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...