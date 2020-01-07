Play

Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Expects to play vs. Detroit

Thompson (illness) is on track to play Tuesday against the Pistons, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Thompson appears likely to return to the court following a one-game absence due to illness. Assuming he's officially cleared closer to tip, he should return to his starting role and take on his usual workload for the Cavs.

